Man dies at Canyon Creek, the 9th COVID-19 death at the care home in 10 days

Billings, MT (Billings Gazette) — A man died Thursday at Canyon Creek Memory Care, bringing to nine the total number of people who have died as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak at the senior care facility.

All nine deaths have occurred within the last 10 days and a total of 10 Billings senior care facility residents have died over the same period in relation to COVID-19.

The man who died was in his 70s and died at the facility “early Thursday,” according to a press release from RiverStone Health.

This week RiverStone Health has now confirmed the deaths of five people in Yellowstone County whose deaths are connected to COVID-19 at senior care facilities. Four of those deaths are connected to Canyon Creek.

Two women in their 90s died Sunday, one of them at a hospital and the other at Canyon Creek. A woman in her 80s who had been a resident at MorningStar Senior Living also died Sunday. She was at a local hospital when she died.

A woman in her 80s who lived at Canyon Creek died on Monday at a local hospital.

Yellowstone County added 45 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning, according to updated testing results provided by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The county has 440 of the state’s 1,226 active cases, the most of any county. Gallatin County has the second-highest number of active cases with 284. Fourteen people have now died in Yellowstone County. The county has had a total of 629 cases.

