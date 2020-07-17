Man using his dog to help search for Breasia Terrell

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Dewitt, IA (WQAD) — One volunteer is using his dog to help in the search for Breasia.

Daniel Melchert says he and Abel have worked for four days.

They started in the credit island area but when police started focusing on a new area the pair moved to Dewitt today.

They also searched mount joy earlier this morning.

Melchert says they won’t stop until Breasia is found.

“I have a soon to be nine-year-old and I think it’s the right thing for any decent human to do. We’ll continue to help out as much as we can. For us this really doesn’t come to an end until she’s found. We’re able to cover large amounts around. He’s probably about 100 times more effective than I am and he’s going to stop at anything that he finds.”

Abel isn’t formally trained but Melchart says he has good endurance and might be able to smell something that a person might overlook.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.