NOPD looking for 3 men who allegedly stole TVs, drain snake, mountain bikes from N.O. East business

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) — The NOPD has issued an arrest warrant for one man accused of burglarizing a business in N.O. East, and detectives are looking for two other suspects.

The trio burglarized a business in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway just before 4:30 a.m. on July 11, according to the NOPD.

Surveillance video recorded three men as they broke into the business.

They made off with two televisions, a drain snake, and two mountain bikes, according to police.

On suspect, 33-year-old Cy Schwander, has been positively identified, while the other two suspects remain unidentified.

Anyone with additional information on this incident, on the whereabouts of the wanted suspects or the identities of the two unknown suspects is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at )504) 822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

