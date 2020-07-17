Police: Suspect shoots man after cutting off the power to man’s home to lure him outside

National-World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — Atlanta detectives are working to find the person who fatally shot a man after luring the man out of his northwest Atlanta home.

According to police, officers responded to a person shot call at a home near the 400 block of Griffin Street, just after midnight on Friday.

When police arrived, they located a 35-year-old man fatally shot.

Police said witnesses told officers the man and his friends were inside of the home and moments later, the power to the home cut off.

The victim and a friend went outside to check the power and that is when officers said someone outside fired at least three rounds, with an unknown number of bullets fatally striking the man.

The victim’s friend ran to get help, police reported.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting, however officers said they believe the power to the home was intentionally shut off to lure the victim outside.

Detectives said the suspect did not take the man’s wallet or any other personal items.

This shooting comes days after the owner of a nearby auto body mechanic shop was fatally shot less than a mile away on Cameron M. Alexander Boulevard

Police said they do not believe she shootings are related, and detectives are asking anyone with information on either shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477

