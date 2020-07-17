Residents upset they were given just days to move out of apartment complex, City of Saginaw responds

National-World

Saginaw, MI ( WNEM) — “I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” said Regina Wood of Saginaw.

Wood is scrambling to get her belongings out of her apartment.

Wood is among the dozens of tenants at White Deer Apartments in Saginaw who received a letter from management on Monday telling them they had 72 hours to evacuate.

“It’s sad that a person gets this short of notice to vacate their home,” said Wood.

The City of Saginaw issued the order for residents to leave and said in a press release that the property has been an ongoing safety and code enforcement concern for several years.

The city’s code enforcement team notified the owner and property manager of the required repairs on numerous occasions with little to no response.

Wood said she’s lived in the apartment complex for nearly seven years and knows the building isn’t the safest but doesn’t understand why now, all of a sudden, she’s being rushed out.

“There’s codes that’s violated that requires this place to be closed,” said Wood. “I understand that and I respect that. My issue is just give us time enough to find somewhere to live.”

Wood says she’s reached out to various apartment complexes to move to but the earliest they can get her in is the middle of August.

On top of that, she is worried she won’t be able to get all of her things out.

She’s on disability due to nerve damage in her back and says management gave her a list of local resources and their phone numbers for help, but no one is responding.

“I’m so frustrated sometime I get the feeling I just want to walk away and leave I honestly do,” said Wood.

Wood says she’s been given a few weeks to get her things out during normal business hours, but she’s no longer allowed to reside there.

She plans to stay with her sister until she can find a place of her own.

