State Police: Chambersburg man raped infant girl, disseminated recordings online

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CHAMBERSBURG, PA (WPMT) — State Police on Thursday announced the arrest of a Chambersburg man accused of disseminating and manufacturing child pornography and sexually assaulting a 9-month-old girl at his Guilford Township, Franklin County home.

David Paul Robinson, 31, allegedly recorded the sexual assaults and disseminated them online, according to State Police.

He is charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, manufacturing and disseminating child pornography, and other related offenses.

Members of the State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and State Police from the Chambersburg Barracks collaborated on the investigation of Robinson, police say.

The operation took place after State Police received information from ICAC and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that an individual had been disseminating and manufacturing child pornography material at the above residence. NCMEC had received this information from an online chat service reporting the incidents, police say.

Upon review, it was believed that several of the images could depict newly produced material involving a child victim, according to police.

Robinson was taken into custody Wednesday and arraigned before District Magistrate Annie Gomez-Shockey. He is incarcerated in the Franklin County Prison on $800,000 bail.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.