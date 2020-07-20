Chicago Ald. Lopez’s office windows smashed with bricks, just two weeks after his home vandalized

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Chicago, IL (WGN) — Police are investigating vandalism at the office of 15th Ward Ald. Raymond Lopez in Brighton Park.

According to police, two people were reportedly seen throwing bricks into the windows of the office at 47th and Washtenaw just before midnight Sunday. All of the windows were destroyed.

The vandals allegedly ran away after damaging the property. Lopez says no one was injured and nothing is missing. No one is in custody.

On July 9, two bricks were thrown through Lopez’s home near 43rd and South Artesian, and his neighbor’s garage was set on fire. No arrests have been made in this case.

Ald. Lopez believes both incidents were cases of gang intimidation.

The alderman called out Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a tweet Monday morning, saying: “When you Mayor, refuse to call out the terror attacks on our communities, especially on their electeds, criminals only feel more emboldened to continue their reign. Glass can be replaced, peace of mind and security cannot. Your silence is destroying this city!”

The mayor has not directly addressed Lopez’s accusations, but during a press conference Monday, she said there will be no tolerance for attacks against elected officials.

“We’re not going to tolerate anyone attacking elected officials and engaging in criminal conduct against them, period,” Lightfoot said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.