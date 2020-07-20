Community recognizes lifeguard for rescuing 5-year-old boy

National-World

VEYO, UT (KSL) — A 5-year-old boy is alive thanks to a quick-thinking lifeguard in Southern Utah, and the community is repaying him for his heroic efforts.

A day filled with summer fun quickly took a frightening turn for a family swimming at the Veyo Pool and Resort.

“I heard some commotion, then I heard a mom scream,” said lifeguard TJ Packer.

That’s when TJ said he could see a boy at the bottom of the pool.

He wasted no time.

“I jumped in, we got him out of the water, and he was completely blue and lifeless,” TJ said.

He pulled the boy to the surface, but he wasn’t breathing.

In his career of being a lifeguard, TJ said he had never faced a situation this extreme, but his years of training kicked in. He immediately started chest compressions, and after nearly two minutes underwater, the boy responded.

“Water just came flying from his mouth, his eyes opened, and he started to cry,” he said.

The little boy was alive, saved by TJ’s heroic actions.

“That boy and his family will always have you in their prayers,” said a woman with the Dammeron Valley Fire Department.

The 5-year-old’s family weren’t the only ones thankful for his courage. The Dammeron Valley Fire Department had a special thank you in mind, presenting Packer with the Life Saver Award on Saturday.

For TJ, it’s not just about the award. The experience serves as a reminder just how quickly things can change, and how important it is to be prepared.

“It was a very scary, kind of surreal experience,” TJ said. “We’re just happy that he’s alive, that he’s doing well, and I’m grateful to be part of that.”

