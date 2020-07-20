Downsizing doesn’t stop annual event from making artistic statement

National-World

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A weekend sidewalk chalk art event just wasn’t the same with the global pandemic to blame.

The 24th annual “Chalk it Up” in Hendersonville had to be downsized this year with no competition at all.

But the creator and sponsor of the event, Barbara Hughes says she didn’t want to let it pass.

So instead, 10 local artists gathered on July 18 outside the courthouse to draw a collaborative mural.

The theme was “Flora and fauna of Western North Carolina.”

“We’re just honoring that by doing something,” Hughes said. “We didn’t want to let the day pass, because a lot of people have asked and they’ve been disappointed. This is something for the whole community to enjoy.”

They have tents set up to protect the mural until the next hard rain passes over.

