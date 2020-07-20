St. Louis couple who waved guns at protesters face charges

National-World

The Missouri couple seen in a viral video brandishing guns at protesters outside their mansion have been charged, the St. Louis circuit attorney said.

Patricia and Mark McCloskey are charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a class E felony, according to the complaint.

“It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner at those participating in nonviolent protest, and while we are fortunate this situation did not escalate into deadly force, this type of conduct is unacceptable in St. Louis,” Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner said in a statement.

In videos obtained by CNN, the pair were seen brandishing weapons outside their St. Louis home as demonstrators walked outside the mansion in late June.

An attorney for the couple expressed disappointment at the charges Monday.

The charges “are disheartening as I unequivocally believe no crime was committed,” Joel Schwartz said in a statement.

“I, along with my clients, support the First Amendment right of every citizen to have their voice and opinion heard,” Schwartz said.

“This right, however, must be balanced with the Second Amendment and Missouri law, which entitle each of us to protect our home and family from potential threats,” he added.

Mark McCloskey told CNN he was afraid of the “mob” that day.

“I was a person scared for my life, protecting my wife, my home, my hearth, my livelihood,” McCloskey told CNN’s Chris Cuomo soon after the incident. “I was a victim of a mob that came through the gate.”

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has said he doesn’t think the couple should face charges.

“A mob does not have the right to charge your property or come on your property,” Parson said at a news conference last week. “They had every right to protect themselves.”

The decision to issue charges was made after an investigation with the St. Louis Police Department, Gardner said.

“As I always do, I am reviewing all available facts and the law and will apply them equally, regardless of the people involved,” she said last week on Twitter.

“I am open to recommending the McCloskey’s participate in one of my office’s diversion programs that are designed to reduce unnecessary involvement with the courts,” Gardner said Monday. “I believe this would serve as a fair resolution to this matter.”

Asked last week whether he would pardon the McCloskeys if they were convicted, Parson said, “By all means I would.”

The case has caught the attention of President Trump, Parson said last week, adding he had spoken with the President about it.