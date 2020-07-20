UConn unveils testing strategy for Fall semester

National-World

STORRS, CT (WFSB) — As we get closer to the start of the Fall semester, officials at the University of Connecticut continue to implement new strategies to keep their students, faculty, and staff safe during the pandemic.

According to a release issued on Saturday, all residential students that are returning to either the Storrs or Stamford campus must be tested two weeks prior to the first day of classes.

Residential students will arrive on campus on August 14 and be tested for the coronavirus.

They will then be quarantined on campus for 14 days before returning to class.

Those students that are commuting to campus for in person classes are asked to obtain their negative test result prior to the start of the Fall semester.

UConn will provide testing to those commuter students that don’t obtain a test on their own and says that they are currently exploring several options for testing.

Specific information on these testing options will be made available on August 1.

Those commuting to campus from states that are under the state’s travel advisory are asked to obtain a negative test result within the governor and the CT DPH’s allotted time frame and then self quarantine for 14 days before returning to campus and attending in-person classes.

The university stated that they will not be testing faculty, staff, and students that aren’t coming to campus this Fall.

That includes students that are online only and not living in a residence hall, faculty who are teaching online courses only, and staff members that are telecommuting.

This process for commuter students must be completed before returning to campus and attending in-person classes.

Most employees that have been telecommuting since the Spring should plan on remaining in that capacity during the Summer and Fall semesters unless they are told otherwise by their supervisor to return to campus and only if they work with students directly.

Employees should be given two weeks notice to allow for COVID-19 testing.

Those employees that need to come to campus should contact their supervisor, department head, and/or dean beforehand.

Human resources is expected to distribute return to work protocols next week.

The university is in the process of evaluating testing needs and potential protocols for faculty, staff, and those students commuting to school.

A final determination has not been made as of yet.

