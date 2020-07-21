Dog falls off cliff, survives and is barely injured

National-World

SAINT CLAIR, PA (WNEP) — Meet nine-year-old yellow lab, Lady. She has a very calm temperament, and her owners describe her as the perfect, loving, family dog. Given that smile, it’s almost impossible to fathom what she went through a couple of weeks ago.

“She is amazing,” Sarah Jackson, Lady’s owner from St. Clair, said. “You would never know that the accident happened. She’s back to her old self again.”

Back to her old self, and she’s now being referred to as the miracle dog. Earlier this month, she was on a hike at the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon about an hour outside of Williamsport, when this happened.

“Lady, unfortunately, we think maybe she caught the sight of a bird because she’s a hunting dog,” Jackson said. “She took off, which is very unlike her, and she ended up falling off one of the lookouts. She fell about 40 feet, and then she rolled and slid. Her rescuers said they found her about halfway down the canyon.”

For a short while, there was no sight of Lady anywhere. Until finally.

“When my mom called for lady after returning to the accident site, she barked, and she continued to bark for the rescuers as they called her name,” Jackson added. “That’s how they were able to rescue her so quickly.”

Personnel with the DCNR, park rangers, and the Wellsboro Fire Department all chipped in to help rescue Lady, making a stretcher out of shirts to carry her to the bottom of the canyon and across Pine Creek. You’d think that after a fall like that, she’d be in dire condition.

“They did tests and x rays, and they just could not believe that she didn’t have any major injuries. No broken bones, no internal bleeding, nothing. All she had was a cut on her paw and a couple of small contusions in her lungs, so we were very blessed.”

It doesn’t seem logical, but that’s why Lady is being called the miracle dog.

