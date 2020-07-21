Petition calling for Eskimo Joe’s in Stillwater to change name

National-World

STILLWATER, OK (KFOR) — An online petition has been started, calling on the Stillwater staple Eskimo Joe’s to change its name and mascot.

The petition on Change.org says the term “Eskimo” can be racially insensitive.

Organizers of the petition say they don’t want Eskimo Joe’s or its spin-ff, Mexico Joe’s, to be shut down, only re-branded.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 850 people have signed it.

Stan Clark, the founder and CEO of Eskimo Joe’s, released the following statement in response to concerns regarding the restaurant’s branding.

“Everything we do is steeped in the tradition of unbeatable guest service, and we are always happy to hear feedback from our customers and our community. We are taking a close look at the opinions some people have expressed and are evaluating the path forward for our company and our brand.”

Another petition has been created, saying the restaurant should stay the same and not be changed.

That petition has more than 5,000 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

