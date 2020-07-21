Police identify Lancaster County man allegedly found in possession of explosive devices during traffic stop

National-World

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA (WPMT) — Police have identified the man arrested Saturday after being found with explosive devices and other weapons during a traffic stop.

Alex Michael Conlin, 25, of the 900 block of Pine Hill Road in Warwick Township, Lancaster County, is charged with DUI, drug-related offenses and possession of prohibited offensive weapons, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Conlin was arrested Friday morning after being pulled over near Pine Hill Road and Clay Road, police say.

During the course of the stop and subsequent investigation, police say, the patrol officer found several devices and associated paraphernalia and other weapons in Conlin’s vehicle.

The items were secured as evidence, and a State Police special response team was called to investigate the items to make sure they were safe to handle and to help determine information about them and their capabilities, police say.

Conlin was taken into custody and arraigned on the charges. Bail was set at $10,000, and Conlin was remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post it.

The nature of the explosives are still under investigation, police say.

