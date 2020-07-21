Rutherford County discussing school year reopening plan

National-World

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) — Tonight Rutherford County School leaders will meet to go over reopening plans with classes set to start in just a few weeks.

The school district is considering three options for reopening schools, with the Rutherford County Board of Education looking at phase-in days during the first week of school.

School officials say the idea to phase-in or gradually reopen will allow students to adapt to the new health guidelines and allow school faculty and staff to adjust.

Right now the three reopening options on the table for Rutherford school district are traditional, hybrid – which includes both in-classroom learning and distance learning – and full distance learning.

Another topic expected to be discussed at tonight’s special meeting will be the wearing of masks.

Masks were recommended by the committee studying reopening options.

The School Board is supposed to make all these decisions at its meeting tonight. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on YouTube.

