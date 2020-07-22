Fired Minneapolis police officer Chauvin and estranged wife face 9 felony tax charges

National-World

The former Minneapolis police officer who was charged in George Floyd’s death and his estranged wife face nine felony income-tax charges, according to the Washington County, Minnesota, attorney.

Derek Chauvin and his wife, Kellie, did not file income tax returns in the state for some years and underreported income for others, according to court records.

Each count carries a maximum five-year prison sentence and a fine of $10,000.

Derek’s attorney had no comment on the charges, while Kellie’s did not respond to CNN’s emailed requests for comment.

The investigation began in June 2020 and involved the Minnesota Department of Revenue and Oakdale Police Department, Washington County Attorney Pete Orput said in a release.

The Chauvins did not file income tax returns in Minnesota from 2016 to 2018, and underreported income on their 2014, 2015 and 2019 returns, according to court records.

Chauvin worked as a Minneapolis police officer during that time as well as working in security at several different Minneapolis businesses, the court records said.

Kellie was a realtor and photographer during the time, according to the records.

The Chauvins also did not pay proper sales tax on a vehicle they purchased in Minnesota, the complaint said.

Derek Chauvin is currently in custody, facing charges of second degree murder in the death of George Floyd. He was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department in May.

Kellie Chauvin filed for divorce on June 1. She is not in custody, according to Wednesday’s court filing.