PPE gowns donated to two hospitals

DANVILLE, Pa. (WNEP) — There was a generous donation for hospital workers in central Pa.

Service First Credit Union, in Cooper Township, donated 2,000 surgical PPE gowns to Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and Geisinger Medical Center near Danville.

Thomas Sokola, Geisinger Chief Administrative Officer, said the donation couldn’t come at a better time.

“Our supply chain is constantly out looking for and purchasing equipment for us and to get service first uh to support us in finding the equipment and then delivering it to us is just a huge, huge benefit,” Sokola said.

Service First Credit Union donated $11,000 in PPE gowns to the hospitals.

