$100 million COVID-19 grant program plus financial relief package proposed for PA restaurant and tavern owners

Pennsylvania, USA (WTAE) — Two Western Pennsylvania state senators are proposing a $100 million COVID-19 grant program and financial relief package for restaurant and tavern owners whose small businesses are experiencing a financial crunch because of the impact of pandemic safety precautions.

Business owners, supporters, and leaders of the Southwest Pennsylvania Restaurant and Tavern Association heard details as they met with state lawmakers from both parties Thursday at Al’s Cafe in Bethel Park to seek their help.

State Sens. Pam Iovino and Jim Brewster are the sponsors.

“I’m the daughter of a bar owner, the daughter of somebody who owned a pizza shop. The food that was put on our table, the roof over our head was — this is the sector that I grew up in, where I came from,” Iovino, who represents the 37th District, told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4.

“It was a very, very productive meeting, Our association and these elected officials, we got together to do business today to save business,” said Gary Scoulos, an attorney for the Restaurant and Tavern Association.

Iovino and Brewster’s proposal includes:

A $100 million CARES Fund grant to liquor license holders.

A higher discount of 15 % on wholesale liquor for at least nine months, saving them more than $30 million.

Waiving all license and permit feeds on restaurants and taverns for a year, saving them over $35 million.

Elimination of late fees and penalties for delayed sales tax payments.

Elimination of the $500 off-premises catering permit during the declared state of emergency.

clarification of ambiguous language in business interruption insurance policies to facilitate claims filed during the pandemic.

“I understand the slim margins that these small business owners live on. I understand that they’re part of the fabric of a community,” Iovino said. She noted restaurants and taverns “represent the third largest sector of our economy in Pennsylvania in terms of revenue producing” and “10% of employment.”

The Southwest Pennsylvania Restaurant and Tavern Association requested the meeting with lawmakers and their attorney said there’s more immediate help they also want to see: a lifting of the 15% limit on occupancy currently set on their businesses. They prefer a restriction based instead on 6-feet social distancing.

“The governor’s order can be modified tonight, if he wanted to and we urged the representatives to ask him to do so. That was the main focus of the meeting today: immediate relief from the COVID orders,” Scoulos told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4.

“Restaurants, bars and the hospitality industry has been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and we have to provide relief,” said Brewster in a written statement. “Too many bars and restaurants are imperiled, cannot survive under strict mitigation, or have closed their doors putting men and women out of work. We have an obligation and responsibility to move aggressively and provide help now. The assistance package we are offering today is critical for bars and restaurants and their employees.”

Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 requested State Senate Republican leadership comment on the Iovino-Brewster proposal via their press office but has not yet heard back.

Republican lawmakers in the state house say they’ll hold a hearing Tuesday on the concerns raised by the Association about the impact of Gov. Tom Wolf’s order.

The House Majority Policy Committee hearing is in response to Wolf’s July 15 order. Invited speakers will include the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association, the Pennsylvania Federation of Fraternal and Social Organizations, and the Wolf administration, House Republicans announced in a news release Thursday afternoon.

