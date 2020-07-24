Area pediatricians continue to get calls: What’s safe for kids this summer?

National-World

WILKES-BARRE, Pa (WNEP) — From playgrounds to pools, amusement parks to camps — what’s safe and what’s not this summer?

Pediatricians say they are still getting a lot of those kinds of questions right now.

“We’re trying to remember that just because we’re starting to open things back up again, everything still may not go back to being totally normal,” said Dr. Allison Schuessler, a Geisinger pediatrician.

Doctors say generally, anything outdoors is pretty safe, as long as it’s not done somewhere very crowded.

Playgrounds and sports camps and activities with social distancing, sanitizing, and handwashing are okay, and swimming is, too.

“We don’t have any known issues that swimming and pools are going to be spreading the COVID-19 virus. The big concern with community pools is how many people are gonna be in the pool at any given time. So pools are sometimes places where large groups get together ad we still recommend patients avoid large groups.”

What about play dates when your kids want to visit with friends?

Dr. Schuessler said especially if those playdates are going to happen indoors, parents can and should ask questions first.

“Those are the things that we want parents to be asking. Have you guys been traveling? Have you been, you know, maybe mom or dad works outside of the home and is a healthcare workers, have the kids been sick recently? Have they had any fevers? Have they been exposed to anyone that’s been sick recently?”

In any situation, if a parent just does not feel comfortable or has questions, they can call their family doctor for advice.

