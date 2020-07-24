Local teacher resigns after comment on offensive photo

National-World

DEKALB COUNTY, GA (WGCL) — A photo of a man kneeling on the neck of child has sent shock waves across social media. However, it’s a comment on the post that has prompted a local school district to open an investigation.

DeKalb County Schools say administrators were “made aware of the disturbing social media posts.The District is currently investigating the allegation,” Wednesday evening.

In the comments of the disturbing post is one from a special needs teacher who works for the district.

On Facebook, Brian Papin wrote, “Again! Your’e dong it wrong! One knee on center of the back one on the neck and lean into to it until death! You saw the video! Get it right or stop f–g around!”

Others on the post exclaimed Papin should be ashamed of himself.

It remains unknown what relationship the teacher, if any, shares with the individual in the photo.

On Friday, DeKalb County School District released the following statement:

“DeKalb County School District administrators were made aware of the disturbing social media posts on July 22, 2020. The teacher has resigned and is no longer employed with DCSD. Again, there is no place for racism and abuse in our school district.”

