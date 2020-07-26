National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO ) — Bourbon Street could become an abandoned avenue.

Bars have been shut down.

All because of the coronavirus.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has the story from the French Quarter.

As coronavirus numbers continue to climb in New Orleans, the state had barred Louisiana bars from serving everything, except to-go drinks.

But that did not stop the crowds from crowding into the French Quarter.

So the city of New Orleans said even serving booze to go, had to go.

For people who get a paycheck from the bar business, it’s bad news.

For people who come from around the world to sip and socialize in New Orleans, it’s disappointing news.

For now, until the pandemic numbers come down, in New Orleans, last call has been called.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.