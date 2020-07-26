Mitchell County, NC, man needs a kidney donor

National-World

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — A local couple is asking for your help to give the gift of life.

Terry Jamerson’s massive heart attack in February led to kidney failure. He is now at home in Mitchell County on dialysis three days a week.

Though Jamerson is on a waiting list and expected to find a kidney in three to five years, doctors said he doesn’t have that long.

“We’ve been married 20 years, and I just don’t want to lose him,” Sarah Jamerson said.

“Life is precious. If there is anyone out there that could be willing and able to donate a kidney, that would be a miracle to me,” Terry Jamerson said.

If you or someone you know might be able help, please contact the Jamersons via Facebook at facebook.com/sarah.jamerson.399

