Suspect slams car into liquor store, steals high-end bottles

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Police are searching for a suspect who slammed a car into a northeast Portland liquor store and got away with high-end bottles of alcohol.

The crime occurred early Friday morning while surveillance cameras were rolling at the Beaumont Mix Shop on the 3300 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street.

At around 1:40 a.m., the driver backed a black Mercedes four-door sedan into the front door. He then went inside and stole bottles of liquor.

The man was in and out of the shop within nine seconds and drove away.

Owner Amber Ion said it was a shock to see what had happened to their shop.

“It was a huge violation. we worked really hard to support our family, with the community, we worked our whole lives to get this business,” Ion said.

The owners worked Friday morning to board up the windows so they could open the shop until permanent repairs can be made.

