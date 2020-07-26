Veteran receives salute on his 96th birthday

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA (WNEP ) — A big celebration took place Friday night for a veteran on his 96th birthday in Luzerne County.

Fire trucks, police cars and dozens of motorcycles came out to salute Joseph Yonick in Salem Township.

Local veterans came out to present Joseph with a certificate for his service.

“I think it was great, great. All the people, all the commotion was fantastic,” said Yonick.

Yonick served in World War ll as a paratrooper and also served during the Korean War.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.