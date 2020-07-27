Artists, cooped-up residents paint dog statues to celebrate suburb’s 125th anniversary

National-World

LAKE BLUFF, Ill. (WGN) — About 70 painted pups of all shapes, sizes, and colors are scattered around suburban Lake Bluff to celebrate the village’s 125th anniversary.

The “Dogs On the Bluff” art project is a community collaboration, with about half of the dogs designed by professional artists and the others are done by community members looking for a fun project during the pandemic.

“It’s like every place that you go, people are talking about it and people from other towns are discovering it,” artist and organizer Sandie Bacon said.

While the party was pushed to next year, organizers felt it was still important to do something for the community.

“It was just the perfect activity everyone’s taking at home their walking a lot their biking and this just gave them an opportunity to see something different on their walks,” co-chair Pam Russell said.

The story behind each one is also documented through Lake Bluff’s walking tours app.

“All these dogs have different stories that are either personal to the family or personal to the history museum or personal to the sponsors,” Bacon said.

Local artists say they’re especially excited about this project, because it brings the community together during these uncertain times.

“It was something colorful and bright that people would be discovering and that was just automatically social distanced but also brought people into our town and kept our town vibrant,” Bacon said.

