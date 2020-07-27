Portland woman’s 100th birthday celebrated with surprise drive-by parade

National-World

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — The oldest member of Shaarie Torah, a Portland synagogue, turned 100 years old on Sunday.

Because of the pandemic, friends and neighbors got creative in celebrating Frida Gass Cohen and organized a surprise drive-by birthday parade for her.

Cohen told FOX 12 the synagogue had planned a party for her with about 300 guests, but because of COVID-19 they made adjustments and a line of cars drove by to wish her a happy birthday.

She says it’s not exactly how she imagined her birthday, but she’s grateful to everyone who came out to celebrate her.

“So we are celebrating together for a wonderful time, and I pray that God grant them the years and the good fortune that I have had in my 100 years,” Cohen said.

She says she also had a family dinner celebration Saturday night and will have another one Sunday night.

When asked what her secret was to making it to the 100-year mark, she said it was working. Cohen says she worked until she was 98 years old.

