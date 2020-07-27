Teen drowns after swimming in creek

National-World

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/KSMO) — Police say a teen has drowned along 103rd and State Line Road in Indian Creek.

Police were called about 7:30 p.m. Sunday to the area of the creek underneath 103rd Street to meet firefighters on a possible drowning.

When they arrived, officers learned that several teens were swimming in the creek just south of the bridge when the victim got carried away by the current.

The victim, who reportedly could not swim, went under the water just north of the bridge and did not surface again, police said.

One member of the group tried to rescue him but was unable to get to him.

Firefighters looked for the victim for over four hours but had to suspend their efforts due to thunderstorms moving into the area.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

