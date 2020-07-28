9 rounds struck home after 3rd shooting in 2 days, police say

National-World

Asheville, NC (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Monday night on Druid Drive in West Asheville.

At approximately 11 p.m., Monday, July 27, 2020, officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired into a residence.

Officers arrived to find that nine rounds had struck the home that had been fired from the street. Two residents were home at the time of the incident, and both were, fortunately, able to escape injury.

This is the third shooting in West Asheville in just two days. No word on if these incidents are connected.

Detectives are working leads in this incident and its connection with an incident that occurred earlier in the evening in unincorporated Buncombe County that is being investigated by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has information on this incident, they are encouraged to call 828-252-1110.

