Free food! Community fridges on the street helping New Orleanians in need!

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) — Here’s something to make you feel good right now! A group called NOLA Community Fridges started putting fridges in a few spots to lend a helping hand to those in need of some free food during these tough times.

If you’re in need, just grab some food. If you’d like to help, just leave some food for others. You can also make donations to the group, so they can buy food to keep the fridges stocked.

If you are dropping off food for the fridges, please bring produce, pantry items, bottled water, but no raw meat.

Currently there are two locations. One is at 1915 Third Street and the other at 1522 North Villere Street.

For more information, follow NOLA Community Fridges on Instagram.

