Thousands showed up maskless to a Minnesota rodeo after its organizer invited people to come protest government overreach

Despite restrictions on gatherings in the state, an annual Minnesota rodeo took place last weekend — drawing a crowd of thousands.

The North Star Stampede Rodeo in Effie, Minnesota, held its 65th annual rodeo this year, with many attendees opting to not wear a mask in protest.

“Thanks to John Olson from the Mn Dept. of Health and Jason Pleggenkuhle from the Attorney General’s office pushing their political agendas, The North Star Stampede will take place with no spectators. If people would like to come and protest against this ridiculous Government Over Reach, feel free to do so, I will not stand in the way of peoples ‘Right to Assemble,'” wrote Cimarron Pitzen, who hosts the annual event, on Facebook.

Thousands answered the call, according to CNN affiliate WCCO, attending the event in protest.

Gov. Tim Walz’s latest Covid-19 plan, which went into effect June 10, prohibits public gatherings of more than 250 people in an effort to curb the virus. According to the latest numbers, the state has seen more than 50,000 coronavirus cases.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted via phone.

This incident is the latest in a string of protests across the US against social distancing and mask requirements enacted to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Many have spoken against the requirements, arguing that they impede basic freedoms. It’s led to protests across the country, as well as threats of violence, including against store employees who try to enforce the mandates and public health officials.