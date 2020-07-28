Veteran gets wrapped up in colorful quilt & memories from the past during ceremony

National-World

Transylvania County, NC (WLOS) — Transylvania County resident and Navy veteran Charles Holden received a colorful gift Monday morning at a small ceremony in front of the Transylvania County Courthouse.

The Blue Ridge Quilts of Valor chapter of the Western North Carolina Quilters Guild presented Holden with a custom made Quilt of Valor for his service during the Korean War and Vietnam War.

Holden’s granddaughter, Taylor, got the honor of wrapping Holden in the quilt, a part of the ceremony the quilters say represents wrapping the veteran with love from the quilters.

Holden told everyone he was honored to receive the Quilt and he was happy “not to be forgotten.”

When asked what was the most memorable moment during his 15 years in the Navy, Holden replied, “In the 50’s when Hawaii became the 49th state, we was in Pearl Harbor when they announced their statehood, and that was one big celebration!”

Mayor of Brevard, Jimmy Harris, presented Holden with a proclamation from the city. Veterans History Museum Board Member Larry Chapman also presented Holden with a plaque from the museum.

Holden picked today for the ceremony because on this day in 1953, the ceasefire agreement between South Korea and North Korea was signed.

“We didn’t get the word that they had signed a peace treaty,” Holden said when asked what he remembered about that day. “We didn’t get it at that time and we were still shooting at North Korea.”

