Cannabis board investigates Las Vegas dispensaries for selling potential harmful products

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — Three Nevada dispensaries are being investigated after they allegedly sold products that failed microbial testing.

In March, the Department of Taxation and Cannabis Compliance Board issued a directive to stop selling Cherry OG F3, which failed lab testing for yeast and mold, coliforms, Enterobacteriaceae and Aspergillus. CCB told all sellers of the product to destroy it or return it to the cultivator.

Despite the order, CCB said three dispensaries sold the product in May.

The board is looking at the following businesses for selling nearly 375 grams of Cherry OG products between May 19 and June 29:

Waveseer of Las Vegas, LLC (Jenny’s Dispensary), 5530 N Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89130

Paradise Wellness Center, LLC (Las Vegas ReLeaf), 2244 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89104

Desert Aire Wellness, LLC (Sahara Wellness), 420 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104

The CCB is asking the public who purchased the product to not consume it. There have been no reports of illness.

Customers are asked to check any Cherry OG packaging for the following package number: #1A404030000076F000006649.

