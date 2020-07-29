Gov. Lamont expresses concern over recent outbreak clusters of COVID-19 in teens, young adults

National-World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Governor Ned Lamont and the Department of Public Health are expressing concern over the recent COVID-19 outbreak among teens and young adults in Connecticut.

Statistics show that 18 to 29-year-olds are representing a substantial number of new coronavirus infections in recent weeks.

The DPH also received unconfirmed information regarding youth sports team travel to states on Connecticut’s travel advisory list.

Under the order from Lamont, anyone who participates in nonessential, out-of-state travel are required to complete a traveler information form and quarantine for 14 days.

“Connecticut has one of the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in the country right now, but if we are not careful, this can change rapidly,” Governor Lamont said. “We do not want to end up with uncontrolled outbreaks like those being seen across much of the south and western portions of the United States. Our COVID-related hospitalizations have declined to just a few dozen, far from the peak back in late April when nearly 2,000 of our residents were being treated in hospitals. This is not a time to relax our basic practices to slow down the spread of the virus. This is a time for remaining vigilant.”

Failure to comply with the quarantine order can result in a $1,000 fine.

