Smoke alarm saves Memphis family of 13 from destructive early morning fire

MEMPHIS, TN (WREG) — A Memphis family escaped a life-threatening fire, and authorities are crediting their smoke detectors with making the difference.

The Orange Mound family of 13 lost their house, but they escaped the blazing fire with their lives early Tuesday morning.

“I just seen a whole lot of flames going on,” said Cedric Shaw, who lives across the street. “I seen everybody running out.”

“It’s devastating to see something like that, knowing that it’s your neighbors right next to you,” next-door neighbor Royce Phillips said.

The Memphis Fire Department said the house on the corner of Wildrose and Armistead was set ablaze by a faulty wall receptacle in the back of the building.

Thankfully, the family of 13, including 11 children, had a working smoke alarm system that alerted them to the potentially fatal fire.

“The smoke detectors in your house always saves your life,” Phillips said. “If you don’t have one in your house, you need to get one.:

The fire caused $35,000 damage to the home. Charred personal belongings and toys still litter the yard where the family ran for their lives.

The American Red Cross will now help the family find a new place to live.

“I just hope they get a nice place to live and have a good life,” Shaw said.

“Anybody that goes through a tragic situation like this deserves to get back on their feet,” Phillips said. “Everybody needs a little help when they go through certain situations like this.”

Memphis residents can apply online for a free smoke alarm from the fire department. Those smoke alarms can help save lives in a time of tragedy.

