UConn responds to NYT report that claims its COVID-19 cases ranked 10th in the nation

STORRS, CT (WFSB) — The University of Connecticut responded to a published report that pegged the school as being 10th in the country in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases.

UConn took to social media on Wednesday to “clarify” the numbers in the report.

The New York Times published the report, titled “More Than 6,300 Coronavirus Cases Have been Linked to U.S. Colleges,” on July 29.

The newspaper said it surveyed every public four-year college in the country, including private institutions that compete in Division I sports and those that are members of elite research groups.

It said UConn had the 10th most cases at 112 reported.

The school sought to set the record straight through a couple of Twitter posts.

“Ninety of those cases were associated with personnel at the UConn Health campus in Farmington, CT,” UConn wrote. “The remaining 22 were UConn employees who work at our Storrs and regional campuses but were all telecommuting at the time of their diagnosis.”

The New York Times said that there is no standardized reporting method for coronavirus cases and deaths at colleges. It also said the information is not being publicly tracked at a national level.

However, it acknowledged that many colleges offered no details about who contracted the virus, when they became sick or whether or not a case was connected to a larger outbreak.

UConn announced its reopening plans back in June, but continued to adjust them.

It included both online and face-to-face classes, masks in all public spaces and classrooms and virus testing ahead of the start of school.

More information on the school’s reopening plans can be found on its website here.

