$22 million set aside to help small businesses in Atlanta grapple with COVID-19

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Atlanta officials announced help is on the way for small businesses in the city.

According to a press release, the city created the Resurgence Grant Fund, a new program to help Atlanta small businesses recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Resurgence Grant Fund will supports economic growth and recovery by providing grants to qualifying city of Atlanta businesses to help them cover pandemic-related costs, officials wrote.

“The City of Atlanta’s motto is Resurgens — Latin for ‘rising again.’ Resurgens is more than an emblem, it is part of the One Atlanta way, coming together as one community to support each other in times of need,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “As COVID-19 continues to challenge Atlanta’s small businesses and the communities that depend on them, the Resurgence program will provide funds to help businesses operate safely and protect their employees as our city recovers together.”

There are several funding tiers available in the grant:

Up to $40,000 to reimburse the costs of business interruptions as a result of required closures

Funds to cover personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies

Up to $10,000 of no-cost technical assistance services (legal resources and workforce development)

Through additional funding, the creATL and Strength in Beauty programs will continue to offer $1,000 grants to alleviate hardships due to the loss of business as a result of the pandemic.

These new funds will enable the city to continue to support the creative and cosmetology sectors, officials noted.

The application window for the fund will be open from August 10 – August 31.

Small businesses based in Atlanta can apply online at investatlanta.com.

There will be an opportunity to learn about the program and the application process through online webinars held during the weeks of August 3 and 10.

The program was funded by an $88 million federal grant given to the city to help Atlantans impacted by COVID-19.

$22 million of the grant has been set aside to assist small businesses and independent professionals impacted by the pandemic.

