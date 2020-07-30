Arson investigator: Playground equipment intentionally set on fire

National-World

GAINESVILLE, GA (WGCL) — Gainesville arson investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the person they said intentionally set fire to playground equipment.

Officials said the fire took place on July 25 just before 7 a.m. at the Gainesville Boys & Girls Club at 1 Positive Place.

According to firefighters, the smoke from the fire was so massive, the smoke set off alarms from inside of a nearby building.

There was no damage to the building, however, the playground equipment had significant damage.

Fire officials did not say how the fire was started, but they do believe the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Fire Marshal’s office at 770-594-3612 or the Georgia Arson Control hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

Officials noted there is a $10k reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

