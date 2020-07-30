Residents believe their tires were slashed after they put up BLM signs

National-World

Asheville, NC (WLOS) — Several residents in a West Asheville neighborhood woke up in recent days to find their tires slashed.

Scott Kinnebrew’s Tuesday started off with some frustration. He walked down his driveway and realized he had a flat tire.

“I looked at it, and it was a slash. Nothing else could have done it,” Kinnebrew said. “I didn’t want to start making those assumptions, but I did start thinking about the fact that I have a Black Lives Matter sign in my yard.”

The sign was bolted to his mailbox after the original one he put up weeks ago was ripped off.

Days earlier, Sophie Mullinax said she woke up to a similar site — her tire deflated.

“It looked like the fibers had been really cleanly cut. I thought, ‘Wow this looks really suspicious,’” Mullinax said.

A total of four neighbors in the Hall Fletcher neighborhood reported slashed tires, all had Black Lives Matter posters in their front yards.

“It’s really sad, and it feels really malicious. I hate that it’s happening to multiple people,” Mullinax said.

Kinnebrew and Mullinax said their signs were untouched and they plan to leave them up in solidarity.

“The words Black Lives Matter has become so political, so divisive and it’s purely a call for equal treatment and respect. It’s unfortunate. It’s a worldly cause,” Kinnebrew said.

