63-year-old woman fatally shot near 76th and Brown Deer Road

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — A 63-year-old woman was killed Thursday, July 30, and the suspect has turned himself in.

Police are investigating a shooting in a subdivision near 76th and Brown Deer Road. They say it happened around 4:11 p.m.

Officers say it is related to domestic violence, and a 42-year-old man is in police custody.

