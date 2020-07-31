Appeals court vacates Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence, orders new penalty trial

National-World

A federal appeals court ruled on Friday to vacate the death sentence of convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Convictions on three of the 18 counts Tsarnaev was convicted on have been overturned, and the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit ruled to vacate his death sentence on five counts.

The court also ruled on Friday that Tsarnaev should be given a new penalty phase trial.

Tsarnaev is being held in federal prison in Colorado. He was convicted in 2015, including for the deaths of Krystle Campbell, Martin Richard, Lingzi Lu and Sean Collier.