Transylvania County childcare center closed after child tests positive for COVID-19

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A childcare center in Transylvania County is closed Friday after a positive case of COVID-19 was identified in a child who attends the center.

The New Adventure Learning Center in Brevard announced they will be closed Friday, 31, 2020, until August 3, 2020.

“With the spread of COVID in our community, we will have an ongoing possibility of last minute changes to operations due to positive cases that are inevitable to present that could affect facility wide staffing or individual classrooms. Our staff will continue to work to minimize the chances that these interruptions occur by continuing to work under the NCDHHS guidelines for daycare operations to minimize spread. We value our relationships with our families and children and will continue to do our best to support them through this very challenging time!”

Officials say those who were exposed are being contacted directly with instructions on what to do. Those who are not contacted do not need to be quarantined or seek testing unless they have symptoms of illness.

