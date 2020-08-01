Homeowner says party flyer is just a ‘prank’

National-World

Jackson County, MO (KCTV) — Tonight, a community is on alert because of a flyer for a house party.

Last week, we told you about a party in Lee’s Summit that resulted in multiple COVID-19 infections.

When viewers contacted us about a flyer for another party this weekend in the same neighborhood, we went out to investigate.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office knows about the party. The Health Department says it’s working with deputies and will intervene if it’s necessarily.

Last week’s party was in the Lakewood neighborhood and was a graduation party.

The flyer viewers then shared with us started circulating on Snapchat, promoting another large party just outside of Lakewood.

We went to the house to see if the owner knows anything about a party. He answered the door but didn’t want to go on camera.

He said the party flyer is a prank. Come tomorrow night, he said the gate doors will be closed so no one can get in.

We reached out to the Jackson County Health Department, the Lee’s Summit Police Department, and the sheriff’s office. All of them know about the flyer and potential party.

LSPD said the party is different than the 200-person graduation party that led to COVID-19 cases earlier this month.

The department said it is working on a strategy to handle a potential party. The Health Department said it’s working with the sheriff’s office to monitor the situation.

We asked the sheriff’s office to elaborate on what “intervening” may look like. We have not heard back yet.

