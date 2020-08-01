Public can buy original ‘animal art’ at Niabi Zoo on Saturdays in August

National-World

Coal Valley, IL (Quad-City Times) — During August, visitors can purchase original artworks by Niabi Zoo animals.

August has been designated “Animal Enrichment and Art Month” at Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley.

Throughout August, buyers can purchase one-of-a-kind pieces of art by various animal residents.

All artwork is original — no copies or prints will be sold. Animal footprints will be available, too.

Each piece comes with a certificate of authenticity and a biography of the animal that completed the piece and how it was accomplished. All proceeds will support the zoo animal-enrichment program.

From 9 a.m. until noon every Saturday in August, animal art will be available for purchase on the zoo grounds. Prices will be $10 and up.

A limited number of special collaboration pieces will be sold via silent auction. These will include artwork by the animal alongside an original watercolor painting of the animal. These pieces also will be on display every Saturday in August.

At the end of the month, all winners will be contacted when the art show has come to a close.

A safe environment to check out the artwork will include social distancing, wearing face coverings and hand hygiene.

Animals created the art in sessions facilitated by keepers.

For more information, go to NiabiZoo.com or Facebook.com/NiabiZoo

