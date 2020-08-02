Model trains run the track for miles in Dickson, TN

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

DICKSON, TN (WSMV) — On Bulger’s Beat, it’s not a country music song until there’s a train in it, and it’s not the town of Dickson if it does’t have a miniature train.

Downtown Dickson and the sound of trains is only a matter of time…and not just outside. Inside the old Halbrook Hotel, the model trains run on time, a part of history.

“This is what Dickson looked like in 1924,” said Lowell Amrine, the engineer behind the model trains and model city.

His job is to make sure when the train whistle blows, the welding continues at Joe’s. No need for a church bell; Lionell lets you know the sermon is starting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.