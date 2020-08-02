Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tests positive for Covid-19

National-World

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for Covid-19, the team announced in a statement Sunday.

Pederson is “asymptomatic and doing well,” the Eagles’ statement read. He is in self-quarantine and in communication with the team’s medical staff.

“Any individuals in close contact with Pederson at our facility have been notified and will continue with daily testing procedures and compliance with all protocols before returning to the facility,” the statement read.

Pederson contracting the virus adds to growing concerns about the upcoming season. NFL teams already began reporting to training camps in July, but Commissioner Roger Goodell canceled the preseason out of an abundance of caution. The season is scheduled to begin on Thursday, September 10.

Dr. Myron Rolle, a third-year neurosurgeon resident at Massachusetts General Hospital and former NFL safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans, told CNN more time is needed before players, teams or fans return to stadiums.

“I do not think it’s safe to return right now,” Rolle said. “I think the NFL should delay the sport or cancel it this year to allow the wonderful women and men on the front lines to really get ahead of this pandemic and make it safe for everyone to come back to the sport.”

Coronavirus is affecting other sports as well. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred threatened to shut down the shortened season Friday if the league and players don’t do a better job of following Covid-19 protocols and managing the virus. MLB announced last Friday that 29 players and team staff tested positive for the virus last week.