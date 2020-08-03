Even kids debate wearing a mask to school

National-World

Omaha, NE (KETV) — Just as with the rest of the country, Omaha school children have different opinions on the mask debate.

“If you don’t want to get the COVID-19, you’re going to have to wear it and it’s protection,” said Amorri Simpson, 8.

Her sister disagrees, “But grown-ups should wear it more. They’re grown and we’re kids and it’s easier for them to catch it and not us,” said Aniyah Simpson, 9.

The sisters were playing with the rest of the family and cousins at Benson Park Sunday.

“I have six kids and they’re all at OPS,” said their mother, Shakira Davis.

With the Omaha City Council considering an ordinance, Davis said she doesn’t think there needs to be a mandate.

“I don’t think there should be a mask mandate,” she said. “If you send your kid to school and they are not sick, they should not have to wear a mask and if your kids are sick, they shouldn’t go to school.”

Davis doesn’t want her children wearing in masks in school, especially her son Shakor. He’s six and uses several inhalers for his severe asthma.

“He can’t wear a mask. He can’t breathe through it. He can’t breathe in it,” Davis said.

Most of the siblings said they didn’t want to wear a mask to school, saying it’s “uncomfortable” or “hurts their ears.”

But cousin, Jayden Wilson, 10, said he’s afraid of getting the virus and thinks there should be a city ordinance to wear a mask. He said he wants to wear one at school.

“Somebody sitting right next to you and you have a partner working on something, they could just cough right next to you and stuff,” Wilson said.

