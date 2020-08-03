NHL announces no Covid-19 cases during first week of return to play

National-World

The National Hockey League resumed its season over the weekend and so far, so good.

The league announced in a release on Monday that it has received no positive Covid-19 test results during its first week back inside the two hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton.

All 24 teams entered the hub cities on July 26.

As of the weekend, over 7,000 tests had been administered, the release said, noting that anyone who was a part of any teams’ 52-member travelling party was tested on a daily basis.

The NHL has switched to a 24-team format in order to resume its season in the midst of a pandemic, and the league played 10 games over the weekend to kickoff the restart.

The NBA, which is playing in a controlled environment at the Disney World Resort near Orlando, also announced no positive test results during its first week of play.

However, according to an ESPN report, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has said the 2020 MLB season may be shut down if the league and players don’t do a better job following the league’s coronavirus protocols and managing the virus.

At least 29 baseball players and team staff have tested positive for Covid-19.