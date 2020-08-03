NWA group protests in KKK leader’s hometown of Zinc, Arkansas

National-World

Zinc, AR (KHBS) — Bridge the Gap NWA traveled to Zinc, Arkansas Sunday to protest against racism and hate groups, like the KKK.

The leader of the KKK, Thomas Robb, lives in Zinc.

Organizer Aaron Clarke said Sunday’s protest was the first one of its kind in Zinc.

“It’s just baby steps one step at a time. We may not have been welcome with open arms this time, but we went down there and did exactly what we said we would do. They have no choice but to trust our words. When we say we are coming peacefully, we are coming peacefully,” Clarke said.

Protesters carpooled from Northwest Arkansas and parts of Missouri to protest in Zinc. The group held signs, chanted and cooked food for people in the community.

Boone County Sheriff’s deputies blocked off part of the road in front of the Zinc Fire Department to keep the protesters safe. Sheriff Tim Roberson said his office kept in contact with the organizers of the protest.

“I’ll be honest, we are not a very big department, so we have everyone we have out here today. We don’t expect any problems, but just in case there are problems, we want to be here to stop that,” Roberson said.

People who live in Zinc also came out to watch the protesters. Some of them had weapons and were wearing shirts and hats that had the confederate flag on them.

Kenny Devore lives in Zinc and said Sunday’s protest won’t change anything for the residents in the city.

“I think that if they want to start trouble, they should do it in their own town. We didn’t ask for it. I don’t really see the reason for them being here. They are affecting a town that has never affected them. They are coming somewhere they don’t need to be and they aren’t going to really get anything done here. They are wasting their time,” Devore said.

The protest lasted about an hour. Protester Rachel Harper said she was glad things stayed peaceful and that the protesters were able to spread their message.

“I think it’s important to keep it going until we see change and equality,” Harper said.

