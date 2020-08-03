Police need community’s help to catch car break-in suspect

National-World

WEST FORK, AR (KFSM ) — The West Fork Police Department (WFPD) is asking for the community’s help in finding a man who has been breaking into cars near homes and businesses since July 30.

WFPD describes the suspect as a young, white, slender male.

The suspect has been caught on multiple security camera videos.

WFPD released a video compilation of the footage citizens turned in that show the suspect in the act of breaking into cars.

Citizens who live on the south side of town, particularly near South Centennial Avenue and Main Street, should check their property to see if anything has been stolen or vandalized.

WFPD asks citizens who have security cameras or doorbell cameras to check their videos, as there could be footage of the suspect walking around.

If the suspect appears on your surveillance video, send it to WFPD.

One of the break-in victims is offering a reward on Facebook for information that leads to the capture of the suspect, according to WFPD.

West Fork Police say the evidence indicates one person is acting alone in these crimes.

WFPD also released some screenshots from the security footage.

