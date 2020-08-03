Sea turtle nests on Oak Island face danger as Isaias rolls in; volunteers work to keep them safe

National-World

OAK ISLAND, NC (WGHP) — Tropical Storm Isaias could bring a storm surge of two to four feet along the coastline.

And on Oak Island, the Sea Turtle Protection Program is watching the storm closely.

This year, Oak Island has close to 100 sea turtle nests among the sand dunes.

Volunteers worry the storm surge could damage the dunes and the turtle nests.

FOX8’s Cindy Farmer explains what they’re doing to help keep the turtles safe.

